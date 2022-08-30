Position-by-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2022 53-Man Roster

As was the case in 2021, the 49ers opted to keep nine D-lineman on the roster this season. Depth on the defensive line is of high value for San Francisco, and talent to choose from was in no short supply. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans got to see multiple configurations of the front four throughout the preseason. During the regular season, he'll have the ability to rotate any number of players in without seeing a drop-off in talent.