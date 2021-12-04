San Francisco 49ers Home

Celebrating the past and laying the foundation for the future.

A Diamond Celebration: 75 Years in the Making

Seven media analysts chatted with 49ers.com to give their final takes on the best option for San Francisco's future under center ahead of Thursday's draft.

NFL Network and ESPN Analysts Share Final 49ers Draft Predictions

Ryans reviewed his journey from player to the youngest defensive coordinator in the NFL, why he considers himself a "player's coach" and more during this Toyota 1-on-1 episode.

1-on-1: DeMeco Ryans Calls Defensive Coordinator Title 'Humbling'

I Got Your Back

Learn more about the team's social justice initiatives, community resources in your area, fitness and nutrition tips, quizzes and games and ways to get involved on the 49ers IGYB resource page.

49ers Draft presented by Mountain Mike’s Pizza

2021 Mock Draft Monday 8.0: Final QB Projections Before Round 1

How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful

Lynch and Shanahan Review the 49ers Pre-draft Evaluation Process

Transcripts: John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Speak Before the 2021 NFL Draft

Featured Content

The Making Of: Creating the 49ers 75th Anniversary Logo

49ers Celebrate 75th Anniversary Season

Morning Report: Ian Rapoport Gives His Take on No. 3 Pick

NFL to Release 49ers 2021 17-Game Schedule May 12

Community Corner

49ers Launch Virtual Lesson Series For K-8 Students and Educators

Fred Warner and Arik Armstead Denounce Hate Crimes Against the Asian-American Community

Pediatric Patient Shares Armstead's Impact in Sentimental Letter

49ers Holiday Hospital Visit Presented by Invisalign

Podcasts

audio

Inside the Oval: Robert Braunstein, Executive Producer of 49ers Cal-Hi Sports

audio

49ers Unscripted - Ep. 16: DeMeco Ryans

audio

49ers Unscripted - Ep. 15: OC Mike McDaniel

audio

Inside the Oval: Ryan Dillard, 49ers PREP Coordinator

audio

You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 23: Mina Kimes

audio

Inside the Oval: Alison Lu, 49ers Director of Business Strategy & Analytics

audio

You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 22: Jennifer Lee Chan

audio

Inside the Oval: Sofy Navarro, 49ers EDU Senior Manager

audio

You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 21: Salli Clavelle

Featured Photos

49ers Unveil 75th Anniversary Patch

In celebration of their diamond anniversary, the 49ers unveiled the 75th jersey patch that will be worn for the 2021 season.

49ers 2020 Draft Picks in Action

Look back at some of the best moments from the 49ers 2020 draft class during their first year in San Francisco.

Alex Smith's Best Moments in Red and Gold

In honor of Alex Smith's retirement, look back at some of his top moments since being drafted first-overall in the 2005 NFL Draft.

The Best of Jason Verrett's First Two Seasons in San Francisco

View some of Verrett's best moments since joining the 49ers in 2019.

The Best of K'Waun Williams' First Four Seasons in San Francisco

View some of K'Waun Williams' best moments since donning red and gold in 2017.

The Best of Jaquiski Tartt's First Six Seasons in Red and Gold

View some of Tartt's best moments since being selected by the 49ers with the 46th-overall pick during the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Best of D.J. Jones' First Four Seasons in San Francisco

View some of D.J. Jones' best moments since being drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Pen to Paper: 49ers Sign Their Contracts

Take a look at some of the newest 49ers, and a few returning faces, as they sign their official contracts.
#WearAMask 😷

WearAMask 😷

49ers team up with Dignity Health, the Giants and KNBR to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Join Your Home Team on a Virtual Quest to Save the Day!

Join Your Home Team on a Virtual Quest to Save the Day!

49ers in 90: Get 49ers News on Your Smart Speakers

49ers in 90: Get 49ers News on Your Smart Speakers

