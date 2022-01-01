49ers Home | San Francisco 49ers – 49ers.com

WEEK 2 • SUN 09/18 • 1:05 PM PDT

Seattle Seahawks 1-0

1-0

San Francisco 49ers 0-1

0-1
FOX
KNBR 680 AM / 104.5 FM • 107.7 FM “The Bone"
GAME PASS BUY TICKETS GAMEDAY FAN EXPERIENCE
Drive Summary Game Highlights
SeasonTickets2022
49ers.com breaks down the biggest storylines and bold predictions heading into the team's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Four Downs: How the 49ers Can Come Out On Top vs. Seattle Seahawks

49ers.com breaks down the biggest storylines and bold predictions heading into the team's Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Which matchups to look out for as the San Francisco 49ers look to record their first win against the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener.

How the Seahawks Look Different Heading into the Week 2 Home Opener

Which matchups to look out for as the San Francisco 49ers look to record their first win against the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener.
Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.
Season Tickets Available Now 🙌

Season Tickets Available Now 🙌

Learn about pricing & available locations including the Member Inclusive Menu

Featured Content

Gould, Pepper Answer Fan Questions about DIY Projects, Wedding Planning and More

Wilson Jr.: 'It's Time to Go' as the 49ers RBs Work Through Injury

We Gave Brandon Aiyuk a Disposable Camera... Here's What Happened 👀

5 Things to Know: Talanoa Hufanga

Podcasts

audio

49ers You've Got Mail Podcast Ep. 38: Robbie Gould and Taybor Pepper

audio

49ers You've Got Mail Podcast Ep. 37: Azeez Al-Shaair and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

audio

Noele Crooks, 49ers BI & CRM Director | Inside the Oval

audio

Aaron Llavore, 49ers Creative Director | Inside the Oval

audio

Inside the Oval: Saya Lindsay, 49ers Community Relations Sr. Manager

audio

Inside the Oval: AJ Murray, 49ers Sr. Manager of Stadium & Motion Graphics

audio

Inside the Oval: Camila Hammer, 49ers Sr. Manager of Stadium & Event Operations

audio

Inside the Oval: Carly Townsend, 49ers Director of Premium & Suite Sales

audio

Inside the Oval: Paul Lockhart-Korris, Sr. Manager of Business Strategy & Analytics

View More

Featured Photos

49ers Prepare for Home Opener in Week 2 vs. the Seahawks

View top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

We Gave Brandon Aiyuk a Disposable Camera... Here's What Happened 👀

Go behind-the-scenes with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at the 49ers team photo.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears (Week 1) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

49ers Players Arrive for Week 1 vs. Chicago Bears

View photos as the team arrives to Soldier Field for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears, presented by Levi's®.

49ers Players Travel to Chicago for Week 1 vs. the Bears

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears, presented by United.

49ers Hit the Practice Field in Preparation for Week 1 vs. Chicago

View the top images from the 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears to kick off the 2022 regular season.

49ers Crew Sets Up for Team Photo Day 📸

Go behind-the-scenes with our photography crew and see what it takes to set up for the 49ers team photo day.

View More

Community Corner

49ers PREP Hosts Girls Flag Football Jamboree Fueled by Gatorade

49ers Foundation Hosts Fifth Annual Players for a Purpose Event

49ers PREP Hosts 2022 Nike 11-On Football Tournament

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

Advertising
ACCOUNT MANAGER
1920x473-SiteHeader

Stay Connected with All Things 49ers! Sign Up for the Email Newsletter

Latest Videos

Tickets-Homepage Season Tickets

Lock in Season Tickets Today!

Select Your Seats Now
Tickets-Homepage Citrix Owners

Exclusive Citrix Owners Seats

Learn More Today
Tickets-Homepage Luxury Tickets

Enjoy the Suite Life at Levi's® Stadium

Luxury Suites Available Now

Varsity Football

Varsity+-+1920x1080
Advertising

Follow Us

facebook
instagram
snapchat
twitter
youtube
tiktok
spotify
linkedin
email
Join the 49ers Supporters Club

Join the 49ers Supporters Club

Ponte al Día con las Últimas Noticias de los 49ers

Ponte al Día con las Últimas Noticias de los 49ers

49ers 2022 Season Schedule

49ers 2022 Season Schedule

Advertising