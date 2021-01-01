San Francisco 49ers News

Bosa posted a series of videos of his offseason workouts after suffering a season-ending ACL injury seven months ago.

Nick Bosa Gives an Encouraging Peek into Offseason Rehab

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Mohamed Sanu.

Free Agent Facts: Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank goes to Ben Ballard, Head Coach for Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, CA.

49ers PREP Selects Ben Ballard as Week 3 Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 3 goes to Max Griffiths of Leigh High School in San Jose, CA.

49ers PREP Selects Max Griffiths as Week 3 Player of the Week

Submit your 49ers Questions for Senior Reporter Keiana Martin and Weekly Special Guests

news

6 Prospects to Watch in College Football Playoff National Championship

As draft season inches nearer, here are six players to watch as Alabama takes on Ohio State in the national title game.
news

16 49ers Players to Return from Injured Reserve in 2021

Of the 49ers 16 players who finished the season on IR, nine are expected to become free agents in March.
news

Is Week 13 a Must-win for the 49ers? 5 Things to Watch For vs. Bills

The Bills high-powered offense vs. the 49ers Top 10 defense, a new "home-field" advantage, the return of reinforcements and other notables to watch for in the Week 13 matchup vs. the Bills.
news

49ers Sweep Rams in 23-20 Nail-biting Finish; 9 Takeaways from Week 12 Victory

The 49ers defense was the story of the afternoon, forcing four turnovers and holding Jared Goff to under 200 yards through the air.
news

49ers Re-sign CB Jason Verrett

The Pro Bowl cornerback signed a one-year deal to remain in San Francisco. Read more for details.
news

49ers Sign FB Kyle Juszczyk to Five-Year Extension

San Francisco has signed Juszczyk through the 2025 season. 
news

49ers Tender One-Year Contract to OL Daniel Brunskill

San Francisco has tendered a one-year contract to Brunskill and released DL Ronald Blair III. 
news

49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions

San Francisco signed TE Ross Dwelley and S Marcell Harris to one-year extensions.
news

Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF's Pros and Cons for Every QB Prospect

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Each QB Prospect Fits into Kyle Shanahan's Offense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Updated Draft Big Board

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Road Game vs. Bengals in 2021

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reviewing the QB Situation in SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Reactions From 49ers Pre-Draft Trade

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Review Impact of 49ers Free Agency Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Free Agency Affects the 49ers 12th-Overall Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Shore Up O-Line with Free Agency Signings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign Jaquiski Tartt and D.J. Jones

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Continue Free Agency Roster Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Add Reinforcements to O-Line with Alex Mack Signing

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Talks Return to SF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: The Start of the New League Year

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: PFF Matches Greg Newsome II to 49ers Defensive Scheme

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: How Rashawn Slater Fits in the 49ers Lineup

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL.com Lists 49ers Top Roster Needs 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Evaluates Potential 1st and 2nd Round CBs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: Analysts Key In on D-Line for 12th-Overall Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Morning Report: NFL Invites 323 Draft Prospects to Participate in Modified Combine

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
video

Agencia Libre: Kyle Juszczyk, Jason Verrett y Emmanuel Moseley

Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez discuten los jugadores que han firmado con los 49ers en agencia libre.
news

49ers Hacen Intercambio Pre-Draft Para Subir a la Tercera Posición

Este viernes, los San Francisco 49ers hicieron un enorme cambio Pre-Draft para subir a la posición número 3 del NFL Draft subiendo nueve posiciones. 
news

49ers Firman a Trent Williams una Extensión de Seis Años

Los 49ers anunciaron que han vuelto a firmar al All-Pro tacle Trent Williams de un contrato de seis años.
video

Agencia Libre: Trent Williams, Alex Mack y Samson Ebukam

Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez analizan las adiciones a línea ofensiva y la defensa.
Tenured Women of the 49ers Front Office: Carri Kimball

Over the next few months, the 49ers Museum Longform Series will share the stories of several women whose careers with the team span decades and who have put their stamp on the organization's history.

Coach Bill Walsh and Dr. Harry Edwards: Partners in Social Change

Shaped by uniquely different circumstances, Dr. Harry Edwards and Bill Walsh shared a singular vision to make a significant mark on the social fabric of American sports and, ultimately, American values.

49ers Female Ownership: Matriarchs of the Red & Gold

Throughout the years, the influence of 49ers female ownership has gone beyond the football field.

The Unshakable Bond of Tony Morabito and Joe Perry 

A friendship between two of football's greatest figures established a culture of camaraderie in the 49ers organization that endures to this day.

Wally Yonamine: Pro Football's Nisei Pioneer

Just four months after Jackie Robinson broke the color line in professional baseball, Kaname "Wally" Yonamine lined up in the San Francisco 49ers backfield and became the first athlete of Japanese ancestry to play pro football, helping open the door to people of color in American sports.
