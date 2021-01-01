San Francisco 49ers News
Nick Bosa Gives an Encouraging Peek into Offseason Rehab
Free Agent Facts: Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu
49ers PREP Selects Ben Ballard as Week 3 Coach of the Week
49ers PREP Selects Max Griffiths as Week 3 Player of the Week
Submit your 49ers Questions for Senior Reporter Keiana Martin and Weekly Special Guests
Morning Report: Joe Staley Earns Senior Bowl HOF Honor
Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to One-Year Deal
Morning Report: NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives
Morning Report: Analysts Predict All QBs in Latest 49ers Mock Draft
Morning Report: PFF's Pros and Cons for Every QB Prospect
Morning Report: How Each QB Prospect Fits into Kyle Shanahan's Offense
Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Updated Draft Big Board
Morning Report: 49ers Add Road Game vs. Bengals in 2021
Morning Report: Reviewing the QB Situation in SF
Morning Report: Reactions From 49ers Pre-Draft Trade
Morning Report: Analysts Review Impact of 49ers Free Agency Moves
Morning Report: How Free Agency Affects the 49ers 12th-Overall Pick
Morning Report: 49ers Shore Up O-Line with Free Agency Signings
Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign Jaquiski Tartt and D.J. Jones
Morning Report: 49ers Continue Free Agency Roster Moves
Morning Report: 49ers Add Reinforcements to O-Line with Alex Mack Signing
Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Talks Return to SF
Morning Report: The Start of the New League Year
Morning Report: 49ers Sign Two Players to Extensions
Morning Report: PFF Matches Greg Newsome II to 49ers Defensive Scheme
Morning Report: How Rashawn Slater Fits in the 49ers Lineup
Morning Report: NFL.com Lists 49ers Top Roster Needs
Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Evaluates Potential 1st and 2nd Round CBs
Morning Report: Analysts Key In on D-Line for 12th-Overall Pick
Wally Yonamine: Pro Football's Nisei Pioneer
Just four months after Jackie Robinson broke the color line in professional baseball, Kaname "Wally" Yonamine lined up in the San Francisco 49ers backfield and became the first athlete of Japanese ancestry to play pro football, helping open the door to people of color in American sports.
