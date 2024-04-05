The San Francisco 49ers added two veterans to its linebacker corps, signing De'Vondre Campbell and Ezekiel Turner to one-year deals in free agency.
Rebuilding depth at the linebacker position was a major point of focus for San Francisco during the offseason. Campbell and Turner bring crucial reinforcement to both the linebacker and special teams rooms which lost Oren Burks and Randy Gregory in free agency and while Dre Greenlaw works his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury.
Campbell and Turner bring in a combined 14 years of NFL experience to The Bay, including valuable postseason appearances.
Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest linebackers.