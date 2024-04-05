Alongside Campbell's efforts on the gridiron, the linebacker continues to make an impact off the field. He founded the De'Vondre Campbell Family Youth Foundation in 2019, a charity that helps families in need through football camps, donations and its Adopt-A-Family program. Campbell was honored as the Packers 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"Everything I do, I don't do it for awards," Campbell said. "I'm just very fortunate, and I like to give back in any way that I can."

Turner has proven that he's just as committed to his education as he is to his career in football. He joined the league as an undrafted free agent 20 credits shy of earning a degree in political science. In addition to the bustling schedule that is a rookie offseason in the NFL, Turner found a way to get his school work done while studying the team's playbook. He worked day and night to succeed in both areas of his life, and even made it to his graduation ceremony after missing just one organized team activity.