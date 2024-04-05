 Skip to main content
The San Francisco 49ers added two veterans to its linebacker corps, signing De'Vondre Campbell and Ezekiel Turner to one-year deals in free agency.

Rebuilding depth at the linebacker position was a major point of focus for San Francisco during the offseason. Campbell and Turner bring crucial reinforcement to both the linebacker and special teams rooms which lost Oren Burks and Randy Gregory in free agency and while Dre Greenlaw works his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury.

Campbell and Turner bring in a combined 14 years of NFL experience to The Bay, including valuable postseason appearances.

Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest linebackers.

NFL Careers

Rick Scuteri/AP Images

Campbell has built an eight-year career in the league with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-19), Arizona Cardinals (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2021-23). He's appeared in a total of 115 games (110 starts) and registered 778 tackles, 28 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Turner has spent all six years of his NFL career with the Cardinals (2018-23). In Arizona, he's appeared in 80 games (three starts) and registered 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 29 tackles on special teams.

Journey to the League

Stacy Bengs/AP Images

Campbell's collegiate career started in JUCO at Hutchinson Community College (2012). He later transferred to the University of Minnesota (2013-15) where he appeared in 25 games and registered 163 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. In the 2016 NFL Draft, Campbell was selected in the fourth round by the Falcons at 115th overall.

Turner also started at the junior level, attending LA Pierce Community College in 2015. He transferred to the University of Washington (2015-17) where he appeared in 38 games and registered a 0.5 sack, 100 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. Turner entered the league by signing with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Honors and Accolades

Bart Young/AP Images

During the 2021 season, Campbell earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors. The linebacker completed his highlight year with 146 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions.

Turner has primarily been a special teams contributor throughout his career in the league. He made his mark in his very first year (2018), leading all rookie special teams players with 15 tackles without missing a single attempt. Following that season, he was named a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Teams.

The Very Beginning

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images

Campbell calls himself a "late bloomer" when he thinks back to his first time playing football. He first started the sport in high school and was quickly invested.

"I didn't play little league, Pop Warner or anything" Campbell said. "I didn't start playing football until my freshman year in high school. My first practice, I didn't even know how to put on shoulder pads... I had to have someone help me do it because I had never played organized sports up until that point."

On the other hand, Turner had a love for football from a young age. He first started playing the game in his elementary years.

"My love for the game goes back to when I was six years old," Turner said. "Just learning from my dad and watching college football with him every weekend. He's from Cleveland, so I grew up an Ohio State fan."

Off the Field

Abbie Parr/AP Images

Alongside Campbell's efforts on the gridiron, the linebacker continues to make an impact off the field. He founded the De'Vondre Campbell Family Youth Foundation in 2019, a charity that helps families in need through football camps, donations and its Adopt-A-Family program. Campbell was honored as the Packers 2023 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"Everything I do, I don't do it for awards," Campbell said. "I'm just very fortunate, and I like to give back in any way that I can."

Turner has proven that he's just as committed to his education as he is to his career in football. He joined the league as an undrafted free agent 20 credits shy of earning a degree in political science. In addition to the bustling schedule that is a rookie offseason in the NFL, Turner found a way to get his school work done while studying the team's playbook. He worked day and night to succeed in both areas of his life, and even made it to his graduation ceremony after missing just one organized team activity.

"I just knew growing up, my parents, that's what they always wanted me to do, was finish college and get that degree," Turner said.

