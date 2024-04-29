Pearsall's football journey began at the age of three years old, when his father, Ricky Sr., taught him how to catch a football using Skittles candy in their backyard. His father was also a wide receiver who played college football at the University of Northern Arizona, and he continued to coach Ricky Jr. in his youth.

Pearsall went on to play Division I football at Arizona State University from 2019-21. As a Sun Devil, he played as a versatile piece in head coach Herm Edwards' offense, racking up 78 yards and two touchdowns in the run game, recording 794 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver and even completing a touchdown pass and 111 yards through the air.

The wide receiver later transferred to the University of Florida and played in the SEC conference from 2022-23. At Florida, Pearsall notched 1,626 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Gators in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4) in his final season. He also made 15 punt return attempts for 153 yards during his time in Gainesville.