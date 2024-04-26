49ers Select WR Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall from the University of Florida with the 31st-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pearsall's stats from his collegiate career across Arizona State University (2019-21) and the University of Florida (2022-23):
- 159 total receptions for 2,420 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns
- 21 total carries for 253 rushing yards and five touchdowns
- 55 total game appearances
- In 2021, ranked ninth in the PAC 12 with 12.1 yards per catch and 48 catches
- In 2021, led Arizona State with 580 receiving yards to sit 12th in the conference, also caught a team-high four touchdowns
- In 2023, led the Gators in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4)
- In 2023, 41 (63.1 percent) of his catches were for first downs and 35 (53.8 percent) went for double-digits
- In 2023, Pearsall returned 11 punts for 126 yards for an average of 11.45 per attempt
Pearsall's NFL Combine results:
- 40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds
- Vertical jump: 42 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
- 3-cone drill: 6.64 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.05 seconds
- Bench press: 17 reps