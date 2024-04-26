 Skip to main content
49ers Select WR Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024 at 08:50 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Senior Digital Media Coordinator

1-31_2024 Draft_16x9

The San Francisco 49ers have selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall from the University of Florida with the 31st-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pearsall's stats from his collegiate career across Arizona State University (2019-21) and the University of Florida (2022-23):

  • 159 total receptions for 2,420 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns
  • 21 total carries for 253 rushing yards and five touchdowns
  • 55 total game appearances
  • In 2021, ranked ninth in the PAC 12 with 12.1 yards per catch and 48 catches
  • In 2021, led Arizona State with 580 receiving yards to sit 12th in the conference, also caught a team-high four touchdowns
  • In 2023, led the Gators in receptions (65), receiving yards (965) and receiving yards per game (80.4)
  • In 2023, 41 (63.1 percent) of his catches were for first downs and 35 (53.8 percent) went for double-digits
  • In 2023, Pearsall returned 11 punts for 126 yards for an average of 11.45 per attempt

Pearsall's NFL Combine results:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 42 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
  • 3-cone drill: 6.64 seconds
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.05 seconds
  • Bench press: 17 reps

For all 49ers 2024 NFL Draft coverage, visit 49ers.com/draft.

