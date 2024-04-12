The San Francisco 49ers added three cornerbacks to the team, signing Chase Lucas, Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deals in free agency.
Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest cornerbacks.
Lucas attended Arizona State University from 2016-21 where he appeared in 53 games and registered 223 tackles, 2.0 sacks, six interceptions, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The cornerback was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round (237th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.
With the Lions, Lucas appeared in 18 games and registered two tackles.
Yiadom attended Boston College from 2014-17 where he appeared in 35 games and registered 97 tackles, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round (99th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Throughout Yiadom's six-year career with the Broncos (2018-19), New York Giants (2020), Green Bay Packers (2021), Houston Texans (2022) and New Orleans Saints (2022-23), he has appeared in 87 games (28 starts) and registered 138 tackles, 0.5 sack, two interceptions, 26 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Ya-Sin attended Presbyterian College from 2015-17 before transferring to Temple University in 2018 where he appeared in 12 games and registered 47 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions. He went on to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round (34th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In Ya-Sin's five-year NFL career with the Colts (2019-21), Las Vegas Raiders (2022) and Baltimore Ravens (2023), he has appeared in 66 games (40 starts) and registered 193 tackles, 29 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The 49ers focused on their special teams play in this year's free agency signings. Last season, Lucas was solely used as a special teams player in Detroit and served as a gunner on punt returns in addition to his other duties. He amassed 295 special teams snaps in 15 appearances over the course of the team's run to the NFC Championship Game, per Pro Football Focus.
Yiadom and Ya-Sin are also big special teams contributors. Yiadom tallied a total of 265 special team snaps for the Saints and Ya-Sin recorded a total of 148 special team snaps in Baltimore last season.
Lucas, Yiadom and Ya-Sin join a cornerback squad headed up by Second-Team All-Pro Charvarius Ward.
Also in San Francisco's CB room is fourth-year player Ambry Thomas, third-year players Samuel Womack III and Kemon Hall and 2023 draft pick Darrell Luter Jr. who is entering his sophomore season.
