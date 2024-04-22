Taylor Jr. attended the University of Memphis from 2014-16 where he appeared in 45 games (four starts) and registered 536 rushes for 2,884 yards (5.4 average) and 36 touchdowns as well as tallying 55 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with 3,322 yards from scrimmage and 39 touchdowns. He went on to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.