041924-Trent-Taylor-FB

The San Francisco 49ers added five players to their offense, signing OL Brandon Parker, QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Patrick Taylor Jr., TE Eric Saubert and WR Trent Taylor to one-year deals in free agency.

Keep reading to learn more about the newest members of the 49ers offense.

OL Brandon Parker

Joe Robbins/AP Images

Parker attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University from 2013-17 where he started in 48 games. Parker was named the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year in consecutive seasons (2015-16) and was a three-time All-MEAC selection. The offensive lineman was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round (65th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Throughout his five-year career with the Raiders, he has appeared in 59 games (33 starts) and started in one postseason contest.

QB Joshua Dobbs

John Locher/AP Images

Dobbs attended the University of Tennessee where he appeared in 37 games (35 starts) and completed 614-of-999 passing attempts (61.0%) for 7,138 yards and 53 touchdowns in addition to 438 carries for 2,160 yards and 32 touchdowns. During his collegiate career, Dobbs was named the 2016 AP Second-Team All-SEC recipient. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Throughout Dobbs' seven-year career with the Steelers (2017-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2023) he has appeared in 21 games (14 starts) and completed 312 of 502 passing attempts (62.2%) for 2,920 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2023, Dobbs appeared in a career-high 13 games (12 starts) and completed 262-of-417 passing attempts (62.8%) for 2,464 yards and 13 touchdowns between his time in Arizona and Minnesota.

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Bryan Woolston/AP Images

Taylor Jr. attended the University of Memphis from 2014-16 where he appeared in 45 games (four starts) and registered 536 rushes for 2,884 yards (5.4 average) and 36 touchdowns as well as tallying 55 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with 3,322 yards from scrimmage and 39 touchdowns. He went on to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

In Taylor Jr.'s three-year career with the Packers, he has appeared in 34 games and registered 65 carries for 261 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown on the ground to go along with 14 receptions for 69 yards through the air. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and registered three carries for six yards (2.0 average).

TE Eric Saubert

Brandon Wade/AP Images

Saubert attended Drake University from 2012-16 where he appeared in 22 games and totaled 191 receptions for 2,253 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he earned AP Second-Team FCS All-American honors. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Throughout Saubert's seven-year career with the Falcons (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Denver Broncos (2021-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023) and Houston Texans (2023), he has appeared in 84 games (16 starts) and registered 36 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Trent Taylor

Sue Ogrocki/AP Images

Taylor attended Louisiana Tech University where he played 53 games in four seasons (2013-16) and finished with 327 receptions for 4,179 yards and 32 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career ranked first in school history in career receptions (327) and second in both receiving yards (4,179) and touchdowns (32). He was originally drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Over his seven-year NFL career with the 49ers (2017-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2021-22) and Bears (2023), he has appeared in 78 games (three starts) and registered 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor has also appeared in seven postseason games.

