The San Francisco 49ers were active early in free agency, bringing in a total of 10 new players since the 2024 new league year began.

Throughout the first few weeks of free agency, the team has restructured their defensive line, added some depth pieces at cornerback and linebacker and rounded out their quarterback room.

Four of the ten newest members of the 49ers come from the NFC North. Keep reading to learn more about quarterback Joshua Dobbs, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, cornerback Chase Lucas and defensive lineman Raymond Johnson III.

QB Joshua Dobbs

John Locher/AP Images

Dobbs brings a wealth of veteran experience to the Niners, having honed his skills in diverse offensive systems during stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2023). Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Dobbs has appeared in 21 games (14 starts), recorded 2,920 passing yards and notched 15 touchdowns.

Last season, Dobbs split time between the NFC West and the NFC North, appearing in a career-high 13 games (12 starts) where he completed a total of 262 of 417 passing attempts for 2,464 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The quarterback is also known as "The Passtronaut," from his background in studying aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee and balancing his football career while continuing his pursuit of rocket science.

"I think you have to have a plan at the end of the day to see the bigger picture and take advantage of the opportunities you're given," Dobbs said in an interview with the NFLPA. "I've worked hard for everything I've accomplished and I've set myself up a lot for the opportunity... Maximizing my time all the time. On the field and in weight room. Then off the field, maximizing my time to enjoy those other interests while also setting myself up with opportunities to build myself as more than an athlete."

LB De’Vondre Campbell

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images

The 49ers welcome Campbell to The Bay following his three years with the Green Bay Packers (2021-2023), which includes a First-Team All-Pro selection during the 2021 season.

Over the course of his eight-year career, Campbell has appeared in 115 games (110 starts) and registered 778 tackles, 28 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Alongside his efforts on the gridiron, Campbell continues to make an impact off the field. The linebacker founded the De'Vondre Campbell Family Youth Foundation in 2019, a charity that helps families in need through football camps, donations and its Adopt-A-Family program. Campbell was honored as the Packers 2023 nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"Everything I do, I don't do it for awards," Campbell said. "I'm just very fortunate, and I like to give back in any way that I can."

CB Chase Lucas

Tyler Kaufman/AP Images

Lucas fortifies San Francisco's defensive backfield and special teams unit. His background includes two years with the Detroit Lions, appearing in 18 games where he registered six tackles. He also appeared in three postseason games with the Lions.

Last season, Lucas amassed 295 special teams snaps in 15 appearances over the course of the team's run to the NFC Championship Game, per Pro Football Focus.

Lucas describes himself as a football-loving, people-oriented person.

"I'm instinctive and I love to study the game of football," Lucas said. "My personality – I'm a very talkative person. I'm a people person, so I know my teammates better than they know themselves sometimes. I know their weaknesses, they know my weaknesses, so I can talk to them and communicate throughout the whole defense."

DL Raymond Johnson III

John Munson/AP Images

Johnson III was one of the 49ers first free agent signings during the offseason. The defensive lineman has spent his three-year career with the New York Giants (2021-22), Cincinnati Bengals (2022-23) and most recently on the Lions practice squad (2023-24). He's appeared in 15 games and registered four tackles and 1.0 sack.

Johnson III refers to himself as an "old soul," a sentiment reflected in his eclectic taste in music.

"You'll catch me listening to old school music every now and then," Johnson III said. "Something unique about me is I listen to all types of genres of music. I listen to a little country here and there, a lot of hip hop, R&B, pop just anything you can name and I listen to it."

The defensive lineman shared that his playlist includes Earth, Wind & Fire, The Isley Brothers, Keith Sweat, Bill Withers and Aretha Franklin.

49ers vs. NFC North

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are set to face all four teams from the NFC North division in the 2024 regular season, including the Lions and Chicago Bears at home and the Packers and Vikings on the road.

San Francisco has a 20-23 record against the NFC North all-time.

