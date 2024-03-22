Dobbs brings a wealth of veteran experience to the Niners, having honed his skills in diverse offensive systems during stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2023). Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Dobbs has appeared in 21 games (14 starts), recorded 2,920 passing yards and notched 15 touchdowns.
Last season, Dobbs split time between the NFC West and the NFC North, appearing in a career-high 13 games (12 starts) where he completed a total of 262 of 417 passing attempts for 2,464 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The quarterback is also known as "The Passtronaut," from his background in studying aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee and balancing his football career while continuing his pursuit of rocket science.
"I think you have to have a plan at the end of the day to see the bigger picture and take advantage of the opportunities you're given," Dobbs said in an interview with the NFLPA. "I've worked hard for everything I've accomplished and I've set myself up a lot for the opportunity... Maximizing my time all the time. On the field and in weight room. Then off the field, maximizing my time to enjoy those other interests while also setting myself up with opportunities to build myself as more than an athlete."