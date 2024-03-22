The quarterback is also known as "The Passtronaut," from his background in studying aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee and balancing his football career while continuing his pursuit of rocket science.

"I think you have to have a plan at the end of the day to see the bigger picture and take advantage of the opportunities you're given," Dobbs said in an interview with the NFLPA. "I've worked hard for everything I've accomplished and I've set myself up a lot for the opportunity... Maximizing my time all the time. On the field and in weight room. Then off the field, maximizing my time to enjoy those other interests while also setting myself up with opportunities to build myself as more than an athlete."