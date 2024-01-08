49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Regular Season Comes to a Close

Jan 07, 2024 at 05:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are turning their attention to the NFL playoffs with the regular season now officially in the books. And while the team and the world awaits to see which NFC team the 49ers will contend with in the Divisional Round, it's a great time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season. 

As winners of the NFC West, the 49ers will face the winners of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys, the champion of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the top team out of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, they'll have matchups with every team from the AFC East and the NFC North and play every divisional opponent twice. 

Below is a breakdown of the 49ers home and away opponents for 2024:

Home:

  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • New York Jets
  • New England Patriots
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Dallas Cowboys

Away: 

  • Cardinals
  • Rams
  • Seahawks
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

