The departures of defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day also came with the signings of four new players at the beginning of the new league year. The team agreed to deals with Leonard Floyd , Yetur Gross-Matos , Jordan Elliott and re-signed five-year veteran Kevin Givens . The 49ers also picked up free agents Raymond Johnson III and Earnest Brown IV earlier in February.

"The guys that were available, we competed hard to get them," head coach Kyle Shanahan said at the NFL Annual League Meeting. "Maliek, when he became available for that seventh-round pick, we thought that was huge. Yetur getting on the edge, Floyd on the edge, all the size in the middle, we feel real good about this group. We had a bunch of one-year guys and we knew we had to add a number of others... But when it was all said and done, we thought we've got a good group and (defensive line coach Kris Kocurek) is really excited about these guys."