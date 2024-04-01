 Skip to main content
Advertising
032624-Maliek-Collins-5THINGSTOKNOW-FB

The 49ers spent a majority of their free agency efforts reconstructing their defensive line, and San Francisco's front four will have a new look in the upcoming season.

The departures of defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day also came with the signings of four new players at the beginning of the new league year. The team agreed to deals with Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jordan Elliott and re-signed five-year veteran Kevin Givens. The 49ers also picked up free agents Raymond Johnson III and Earnest Brown IV earlier in February.

"The guys that were available, we competed hard to get them," head coach Kyle Shanahan said at the NFL Annual League Meeting. "Maliek, when he became available for that seventh-round pick, we thought that was huge. Yetur getting on the edge, Floyd on the edge, all the size in the middle, we feel real good about this group. We had a bunch of one-year guys and we knew we had to add a number of others... But when it was all said and done, we thought we've got a good group and (defensive line coach Kris Kocurek) is really excited about these guys."

Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest defensive linemen.

DL Leonard Floyd

Matt Durisko/AP

Throughout Floyd's eight-year career with the Chicago Bears (2016-19), Los Angeles Rams (2020-22) and Buffalo Bills (2023), he has appeared in 121 games (120 starts) and registered 370 tackles, 58.0 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. The defensive lineman has also started in nine postseason contests and tallied 24 tackles, 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

Floyd's relentless work ethic comes from a unique upbringing. After signing with the 49ers, the defensive lineman shared that during his high school years, he dedicated his free time to hands-on labor in watermelon fields.

"I believe it came from being a country boy," Floyd said. "I'm used to working in the fields. When I was growing up, I worked in a watermelon field. That's real hard labor. It teaches you grind, it teaches you real hard work. I'm just used to selling out and working hard for whatever boss I got."

DL Jordan Elliott

Kirk Irwin/AP

Elliot has appeared in 66 games (35 starts) and registered 98 tackles, 5.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss and four passes defensed throughout his four-year career with the Cleveland Browns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests with Cleveland, tallying two tackles and one pass defensed.

The defensive lineman experienced a taste of the energy from the 49ers Faithful during the team's Week 6 journey to Cleveland in the 2023 season. Now, he eagerly anticipates the passion of the fanbase at Levi's® Stadium in the upcoming year.

"They're just die hard, loyal fans," Elliot said. "So coming in, every game I expect excitement and just pure energy every week."

DL Maliek Collins

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Collins has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2016-19), Las Vegas Raiders (2020) and Houston Texans (2021-23), in total making 112 starts, registering 206 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 25.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and six fumble recoveries. He's also recorded eight tackles and 1.0 sack in five postseason contests.

Although Collins is originally from the midwest, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, the defensive lineman is very familiar with Bay Area culture. The anthems of the West Coast are the same songs Collins would listen to in his childhood.

"I grew up on Bay music, so E-40, Mac Dre, probably some people y'all don't know about like Messy Marv, Mozzy," Collins said. "We grew up around all that type of music and being influenced by that culture. I'm excited to be out here, I'm excited to be a part of this organization, to be in this city and impact this community in any way I can."

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Gary McCullough/AP

Throughout Gross-Matos' four-year career with the Carolina Panthers, he has appeared in 55 games (32 starts) and registered 142 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

From his time at Penn State to the day he was drafted by the Panthers, Gross-Matos has been outspoken for his love of Crocs. When he was younger, the rubber sandals were some of the only shoes he could wear since he had larger-than-average feet. In college, Gross-Matos sported size 18 Crocs and the defensive lineman has kept them around ever since.

"I've worn them since I was a kid. I got my first pair early in middle school," Gross-Matos said in a post-draft interview with WCNC Charlotte. "Ever since then I've felt confident wearing them."

DL Raymond Johnson III, DL Earnest Brown IV

Johnson III and Brown IV joined the 49ers roster days after Super Bowl LVIII. 

Johnson III has spent three years in the NFL with the New York Giants (2021-22), Cincinnati Bengals (2022-23) and Detroit Lions (2023-24). The defensive lineman has appeared in 15 games and registered four tackles and 1.0 sack. Outside of football, Johnson III enjoys listening to a wide range of music including country, hip hop, R'n'B, pop and soul.

Over Brown IV's three-year career with the Rams, he has appeared in 12 games (three starts) and registered 14 tackles. Brown IV comes from a multi-sport background – in addition to playing football in high school, he was also the captain of the varsity basketball team and competed in shot put and discus events in track and field.

back to top

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know: Free Agent Signings from the NFC North

The San Francisco 49ers signed four players from the NFC North during free agency, learn more about them here.
news

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Earnest Brown IV

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Earnest Brown IV.
news

5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Raymond Johnson III

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Raymond Johnson III.
news

5 Things to Know: 49ers California License Plate

Get to know more about the San Francisco 49ers becoming the first sports team in California to have a specialty license plate.
news

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
news

5 Things to Know: Quarterback Brock Purdy

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
news

5 Things to Know: Running Back Christian McCaffrey

Get to know more about the San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey.
news

5 Things to Know: Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

From eating wild foods to his favorite NFL memory, get to know more about San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
news

5 Things to Know: Cornerback Charvarius Ward

Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.
news

5 Things to Look Out for During the 49ers NFC Championship Game

The No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers are set to face the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday at Levi's® Stadium. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the contest.
news

5 Things to Know: Punter Mitch Wishnowsky

Get to know more about San Francisco's punter, Mitch Wishnowsky.
Advertising