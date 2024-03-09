Following the end of the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers bolstered their depth at defensive line by signing Raymond Johnson III to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about Johnson III.
The 26-year-old defensive lineman is a native of Columbia, South Carolina and attended Sumter High School.
"Something about my hometown, my hometown produces a lot of talent and it's just starting to get noticed," Johnson III said on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "My hometown produced Ja Morant... the first Ray Guy Award winner Pressley Harvin III, he was a punter for Georgia Tech, me and him actually attended the same high school and just a lot of more great competitors coming out of South Carolina."
Johnson III attended Georgia Southern University from 2017-21. He appeared in 49 games and tallied 148 tackles, 16.5 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.
The defensive lineman earned second-team All-American honors at edge defender and a first-team all-conference selection by Pro Football Focus.
Johnson III originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in May of 2021.
In his rookie year, the defensive lineman made the Giants 53-man roster and saw action in 15 games where he recorded 1.0 sack, four tackles (one for loss) and one QB hit.
In Johnson III's second year in the NFL, he saw some action on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. During the preseason, the defensive lineman notched eight total pressures and a sack.
The following season in 2023, Johnson III signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.
When it comes to Johnson III's personality, he calls himself an "old soul."
"You'll catch me listening to old school music every now and then," he said on the on the Draft Diamonds podcast. "Something unique about me is I listen to all types of genres of music. I listen to a little country here and there, a lot of hip hop, R'n'B, pop just anything you can name and I listen to it."
The defensive lineman shared that his playlist includes Earth, Wind & Fire, The Isley Brothers, Keith Sweat, Bill Withers and Aretha Franklin.
