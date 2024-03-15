Following the end of the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers bolstered their depth at defensive line by signing Earnest Brown IV to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about Brown IV.
Following the end of the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers bolstered their depth at defensive line by signing Earnest Brown IV to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about Brown IV.
Although Brown IV grew up and lived most of his life in Texas, the defensive lineman is originally from the Bay Area.
"I was born in the San Francisco area," Brown IV said in a post-draft interview. "In Walnut Creek actually. I don't remember as a baby but six months passed and then I moved to Texas."
Brown IV comes from a multi-sport background.
In addition to playing football at Billy Ryan High School, the defensive lineman also was the captain of the varsity basketball team and competed in shot put and discus events in track & field.
Brown IV attended Northwestern University from 2017-20, where he appeared in 39 games and tallied 66 tackles, 7.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
In his senior year, Brown IV was named to Phil Steele's 2020 Preseason All-Big Ten Team, Athlon Sports' Preseason All-Big Ten Team and finished the season second on the team in tackles for loss (7.5).
Brown IV's draft story went viral after getting the call from the Los Angeles Rams.
The defensive lineman was selected in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, and when he heard the news from Rams general manager Les Snead, he immediately celebrated and chunked his cellphone across his mother's living room out of excitement. Head coach Sean McVay attempted to chat with Brown IV, but with silence on the other side of the line, McVay said, "He hung up on me," with a laugh.
"I threw my phone and went upstairs to go find my sister," Brown shared. "I hugged her for a long time, and then I went to go find my mom... California popped up on my phone. I thought, 'Oh snap. No way.' I was the happiest man."
Over Brown's three-year career with the Rams (2021-23), he has appeared in 12 games (three starts) and registered 14 tackles (one for loss).
In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games and registered five tackles.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Raymond Johnson III.
Get to know more about the San Francisco 49ers becoming the first sports team in California to have a specialty license plate.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
Get to know more about the San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey.
From eating wild foods to his favorite NFL memory, get to know more about San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.
The No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers are set to face the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday at Levi's® Stadium. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the contest.
Get to know more about San Francisco's punter, Mitch Wishnowsky.
Get to know more about San Francisco's defensive lineman, Javon Hargrave.