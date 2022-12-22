Six 49ers Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Bosa earns his third overall and second-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl (2020, 2022-23). In 13 starts this season, he has registered 41 tackles, including 16 for loss, an NFL-high 38 quarterback hits, 15.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense. His 15.5 sacks match a career-high and ranks tied for the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history. His 16 tackles for loss are tied for the second-most in the NFL.

Hufanga earns his first Pro Bowl selection. In 14 games, he has recorded 75 tackles, eight passes defensed, four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

A 10-year veteran who signed with the 49ers as a free agent in 2017, Juszczyk earned his seventh-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl (2017-23) and sixth straight as a member of the 49ers. In 14 games played this season (11 starts), he has registered 18 receptions for 174 yards (9.7 average) and a touchdown through the air to go along with five carries for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Kittle earns his fourth Pro Bowl selection (2019-20, 2022-23). In 12 starts this season, he has brought in 46 receptions for 593 receiving yards (12.9 average) and six touchdowns. His 12.9 average yards per catch are the second-most in the NFL.

Warner earns the second Pro Bowl selection of his career (2021, 2023). He has registered 98 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception this season. He is the only player in the NFL with 98-or-more tackles and 10-or-more passes defensed in 2022. Warner anchors the 49ers defense which ranks first in the NFL in yards per game allowed (286.1).