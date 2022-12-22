Talanoa Hufanga Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Hufanga has now earned his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. In 14 games, the safety has recorded 75 tackles, eight passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four interceptions, one of which he returned 52 yards for a touchdown.

"I love the physicality that he brings," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "He's a fun, exciting player to watch because you know he's going to bring it every single play. In some type of way, he's going to be around the ball, making a big play for you."