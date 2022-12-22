Talanoa Hufanga Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

Dec 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Hufanga has now earned his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. In 14 games, the safety has recorded 75 tackles, eight passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four interceptions, one of which he returned 52 yards for a touchdown.

"I love the physicality that he brings," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "He's a fun, exciting player to watch because you know he's going to bring it every single play. In some type of way, he's going to be around the ball, making a big play for you."

The second-year safety has forced more fumbles than any other safety in the league in 2022. Among Hufanga's 75 tackles so far this season, five have been for a loss.

Related Content

news

Trent Williams Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Kyle Juszczyk Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

George Kittle Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Nick Bosa Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Fred Warner Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Six 49ers Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers announced that six players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

news

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games is open through December 15, and we need help from the Faithful to get your players to the week-long event in February.

Advertising