George Kittle Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

Jan 03, 2024 at 05:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This 2024 nod marks his fifth Pro Bowl selection after making the roster in four of the past five seasons (2019-2020, 2022-2023). Kittle is one of nine 49ers players to earn the distinction and was also named a starter for the league's all-star event.

Through Week 17, Kittle leads all tight ends in receiving yards, racking up 1,020 yards to go with his six touchdowns on the year. He's eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in three of his seven seasons with San Francisco and for the first time since the 2019 season.

"George is so unique and such a fun player to be around," running back Christian McCaffrey said. "Great teammate. Great friend. Has such a high standard for himself, works his butt off every single day."

