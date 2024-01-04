Kyle Juszczyk Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Juszczyk has become a staple of the NFL's all-star event, earning selections in eight-straight seasons beginning in 2016. He joins eight of his 49ers teammates on the Pro Bowl Games roster.

The veteran fullback is an important wrinkle to the 49ers intricate offense, and in 2023, Juszczyk has contributed 17 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns and five carries for six rushing yards in addition to key blocking assignments.

"The thing that's great about Juice is, that no one really sees either, he fixes all the mistakes that we make as an offensive line/tight end," tight end George Kittle said in a 2022 interview. "Never practiced a look, never done anything against it, he just has zero hesitation and he fixes plays for us before they get broken - a lot of touchdowns and a lot of first downs - and it's because of who he is as a player and how he prepares."