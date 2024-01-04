Nick Bosa Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

Jan 03, 2024 at 05:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa joins eight of his San Francisco 49ers teammates on the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster. The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year has earned Pro Bowl selections in four of his five seasons in the league.

This season the veteran D-lineman has racked up 52 total tackles (16 tackles for loss), 10.5 sacks, 35 quarterback hits, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

"Nick is a special talent, everybody knows that," 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You just turn on the tape, and the guy was made to play D-line - way he moves, his hand use, how technical of a player he is, his athleticism, the ground he gains on his first steps, the quickness with the strength, the power and the speed - he's got it all."

Related Content

news

Javon Hargrave Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Charvarius Ward Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Fred Warner Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Trent Williams Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Kyle Juszczyk Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

George Kittle Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Brock Purdy Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Nine 49ers Players Selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl

The team's nine selections mark the most in the NFL and the most the team has had since nine players were selected to the 2013 Pro Bowl. 
news

Charvarius Ward Named Top Five DB on GMFB 'The Belt' Rankings

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward made Jason McCourty's weekly NFL Network rankings for the top five defensive backs through Week 12.
news

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players Into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games is open through December 25, and we need help from the Faithful to get your favorite players to the week-long event in February.
Advertising