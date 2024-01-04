Nick Bosa Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa joins eight of his San Francisco 49ers teammates on the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster. The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year has earned Pro Bowl selections in four of his five seasons in the league.

"Nick is a special talent, everybody knows that," 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You just turn on the tape, and the guy was made to play D-line - way he moves, his hand use, how technical of a player he is, his athleticism, the ground he gains on his first steps, the quickness with the strength, the power and the speed - he's got it all."