Charvarius Ward Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This 2024 nod marks the first Pro Bowl selection of his six-year career in the league. Ward is one of nine 49ers players to earn the distinction and was also named a starter for the league's all-star event.
Through Week 17, Ward has recorded 68 tackles (two for loss), allowed only 48 receptions on 90 targets, notched five interceptions returned for 91 yards and a touchdown and leads the league with 23 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Ward has allowed only a 56.8 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks this season.
"Great corners make the game seem easy," safety Logan Ryan said. "(Ward) makes the game seem easy... It's just the confidence."