Trent Williams Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This 2024 nod marks his 11th Pro Bowl selection from his 14-year career in the league. Williams is one of nine 49ers players to earn the distinction and was also named a starter for the league's all-star event.

"Being with Trent his rookie year all the way to now, he almost looks the same," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He looks like he is 23. He is as good of an athlete as I've been around, he is one of the best leaders on our team. Football's very important to Trent. He really enjoys playing it, he really enjoys studying it. I just feel very fortunate to have him on our team, and I just can't say enough about Trent."