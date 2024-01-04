Javon Hargrave Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Hargrave was a newcomer to the 49ers in 2023 after signing with the team in free agency, and he's made an immediate impact on the interior of San Francisco's D-line.

His 44 tackles (eight tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and pass defended have earned Hargrave his second-career Pro Bowl selection. He will join eight of his 49ers teammates on the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster.