Javon Hargrave Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

Jan 03, 2024 at 05:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Hargrave was a newcomer to the 49ers in 2023 after signing with the team in free agency, and he's made an immediate impact on the interior of San Francisco's D-line.

His 44 tackles (eight tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and pass defended have earned Hargrave his second-career Pro Bowl selection. He will join eight of his 49ers teammates on the 2024 Pro Bowl Games roster.

"We think of him as one of the best interior guys in the league, especially rushing the passer, and to have him on our side is going to be a huge addition for us," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said ahead of the 2023 season.

