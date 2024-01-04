Fred Warner Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This 2024 nod marks his third Pro Bowl selection from his six-year career in the league. Warner is one of nine 49ers players to earn the distinction and was also named a starter for the league's all-star event.

Through Week 17, Warner has recorded 2.5 sacks, 132 tackles (six for loss), 11 pass deflections, four interceptions returned for 66 yards (tied for first among NFL linebackers) and four forced fumbles (tied for first among NFL linebackers). All of his 2023 records, except tackles, are career highs for Warner.

"Just one word, consistency. The guy's consistent," defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. "He's the same every day. The same way he plays is the same way he practices. He creates a kind of atmosphere at practice that gets really everybody on edge.