Fred Warner Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

Jan 03, 2024 at 05:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. This 2024 nod marks his third Pro Bowl selection from his six-year career in the league. Warner is one of nine 49ers players to earn the distinction and was also named a starter for the league's all-star event.

Through Week 17, Warner has recorded 2.5 sacks, 132 tackles (six for loss), 11 pass deflections, four interceptions returned for 66 yards (tied for first among NFL linebackers) and four forced fumbles (tied for first among NFL linebackers). All of his 2023 records, except tackles, are career highs for Warner.

"Just one word, consistency. The guy's consistent," defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. "He's the same every day. The same way he plays is the same way he practices. He creates a kind of atmosphere at practice that gets really everybody on edge.

"He's probably the leader of the team. He just has that voice... He leads by example and I just love everything about him."

news

Javon Hargrave Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Charvarius Ward Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Trent Williams Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Kyle Juszczyk Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

George Kittle Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Nick Bosa Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Brock Purdy Named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been voted into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

Nine 49ers Players Selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl

The team's nine selections mark the most in the NFL and the most the team has had since nine players were selected to the 2013 Pro Bowl. 
news

Charvarius Ward Named Top Five DB on GMFB 'The Belt' Rankings

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward made Jason McCourty's weekly NFL Network rankings for the top five defensive backs through Week 12.
news

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players Into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games is open through December 25, and we need help from the Faithful to get your favorite players to the week-long event in February.
