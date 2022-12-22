Trent Williams Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

Dec 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Williams has now earned his 10th selection to the Pro Bowl (2013-19 & 2021-23) and third as a member of the 49ers. In 11 starts this season, he has only allowed 13 quarterback pressures, two quarterback hits and 1.0 sack.

"Trent's one of the most athletic and fluid athletes at that position that I've personally ever seen," Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard said.

The offensive lineman is the ninth offensive lineman in NFL history with 10-or-more career Pro Bowl selections (Bruce Matthews - 14; Randall McDaniel - 12; Will Shields - 12; Larry Allen - 11; Anthony Munoz - 11; Jonathan Ogden - 11; Willie Roaf - 11; Joe Thomas - 10).

