Nick Bosa Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Bosa has now earned his third selection to the Pro Bowl (2019, 2021, 2023). In 13 starts this season, he has registered 41 tackles, including 16 for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended, 38 quarterback hits and 15.5 sacks.

"I think Bosa is pretty good," said New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. "How he rushes is pretty wild just to watch. He's picking 270, 280 pounders up off of both of their feet."