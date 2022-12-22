Fred Warner Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

Dec 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Warner has now earned his second selection to the Pro Bowl (2021, 2023). In 14 starts this season, he has registered 98 tackles, 10 passes defended, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

"I think Fred Warner is the best, pure best linebacker in football," said New England Patriots running back Damien Harris. "The way that he runs sideline to sideline, the guy is all over the field, always around the ball, he identifies things well and he's very instinctive. The guy is unbelievable."

The linebacker is the only player in the NFL with 98-or-more tackles and 10-or-more passes defended in 2022. Warner is a captain of the 49ers defense which ranks first in the NFL in yards per game allowed (286.1).

Related Content

news

Talanoa Hufanga Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Trent Williams Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Kyle Juszczyk Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

George Kittle Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Nick Bosa Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Six 49ers Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers announced that six players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

news

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games is open through December 15, and we need help from the Faithful to get your players to the week-long event in February.

Advertising