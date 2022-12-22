Fred Warner Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Warner has now earned his second selection to the Pro Bowl (2021, 2023). In 14 starts this season, he has registered 98 tackles, 10 passes defended, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.

"I think Fred Warner is the best, pure best linebacker in football," said New England Patriots running back Damien Harris. "The way that he runs sideline to sideline, the guy is all over the field, always around the ball, he identifies things well and he's very instinctive. The guy is unbelievable."