George Kittle Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

Dec 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Kittle has now earned his fourth selection to the Pro Bowl (2019-20, 2022-23). In 12 starts this season, he has recorded 46 receptions for 593 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

"George Kittle is the best blocking tight end that there is in the league and I think probably of all time. I have no shame in saying that," said 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. "Him and I working together has been a dream. We call ourselves 'The Spirit Bros.'"

The tight end's 12.9 average yards per catch are the second-most in the NFL. This season, Kittle became the NFL's sixth tight end with 5,000+ receiving yards in his first six seasons.

