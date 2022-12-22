George Kittle Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Kittle has now earned his fourth selection to the Pro Bowl (2019-20, 2022-23). In 12 starts this season, he has recorded 46 receptions for 593 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

"George Kittle is the best blocking tight end that there is in the league and I think probably of all time. I have no shame in saying that," said 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. "Him and I working together has been a dream. We call ourselves 'The Spirit Bros.'"