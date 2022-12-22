Kyle Juszczyk Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Juszczyk has now earned his seventh-consecutive selection to the Pro Bowl (2017-23) and sixth as a member of the 49ers.
"The thing that's great about Juice that no one really sees is that he fixes all of our mistakes that we make," said 49ers tight end George Kittle. "He just has zero hesitation and he fixes plays for us before they get broken. It's because of who he is as a person and how he prepares."
In 11 starts this season, the fullback has recorded 18 receptions for 174 yards, five carries for 14 yards and a receiving and rushing touchdown.