Kyle Juszczyk Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

Dec 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Juszczyk has now earned his seventh-consecutive selection to the Pro Bowl (2017-23) and sixth as a member of the 49ers.

"The thing that's great about Juice that no one really sees is that he fixes all of our mistakes that we make," said 49ers tight end George Kittle. "He just has zero hesitation and he fixes plays for us before they get broken. It's because of who he is as a person and how he prepares."

In 11 starts this season, the fullback has recorded 18 receptions for 174 yards, five carries for 14 yards and a receiving and rushing touchdown.

Related Content

news

Talanoa Hufanga Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Trent Williams Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

George Kittle Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Nick Bosa Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Fred Warner Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Six 49ers Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers announced that six players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

news

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games is open through December 15, and we need help from the Faithful to get your players to the week-long event in February.

Advertising