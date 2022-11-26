What Makes the Saints a Unique Team to Face: Oppositional Research 💪

San Francisco is coming off a trip to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City where they earned a divisional victory against the Cardinals. Offensively, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of his 29 passing attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns, matching his career high. Much of his recent success is credit to the 49ers offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Trent Williams, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford and Aaron Banks have combined to allow zero sacks on their quarterback this season. Garoppolo also has an abundance of offensive weapons to get the ball to. In Monday night's game, tight end George Kittle caught four passes for a team-high 84 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk saw both of his catches go for touchdowns. In San Francisco's run game, "wideback" Deebo Samuel registered three carries for 37 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown run, Christian McCaffrey registered 106 scrimmage yards and Elijah Mitchell tallied nine carries for 59 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry on the night.

A matchup to look out for on Sunday is definitely in the trenches. While the 49ers site near the top of the league in sacks allowed (tied for sixth), the Saints have notched a total of 32.0 this season, racking up at least 3.0 in their last four games and recording a high of 6.0 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Due to the high pressure the Saints apply on opposing quarterbacks, their defensive backs have also found success. New Orleans' pass defense has held QBs under seven yards per attempt and has only allowed a 61.2 completion percentage.