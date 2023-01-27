A Conference Title Clash Between the NFC's Top Seeds: Oppositional Research 💪

A majority of the battle will be in the trenches for the championship game. Hurts will be protected by a strong offensive line anchored by All-Pro center Jason Kelce. Left guard Landon Dickerson, right tackle Lane Johnson and Kelce all were voted to the Pro Bowl this season. With the level of consistency up front, and the fact that Johnson hasn't given up a single sack this year, the 49ers D-line will have to capitalize on any opportunities they make. One weak spot the team could exploit is left tackle Jordan Mailata who's given up 6.0 sacks this season. Overall, the Eagles offensive line has helped pave the way for 2,509 rushing yards during the regular season, No. 5 in the NFL.

Looking down Philadelphia's roster, the Eagles have a list of offensive weapons who've aided in the team's success this year. The leading man in Philadelphia's run game is Pro Bowler Miles Sanders. He's hit career highs in touches (296), rushing yards (1,359), rushing touchdowns (11) and scrimmage yards (1,437) this season. The back has contributed to a high-powered Eagles run game that's scored 35 rushing touchdowns this year, the second-most by any team in a season in the last 30 years.

Philadelphia's offensive talent doesn't stop at their run game. Eagles wide receivers rank top-four in the league in both receiving yards and touchdowns and Philadelphia is the only team to have three players average over 50 receiving yards per game this year (WR A.J. Brown, 88.0; WR DeVonta Smith, 70.4; TE Dallas Goedert, 58.5).

Not only can the Eagles offense attack in their run and passing game, but they can also rely on their quarterback to stack the rushing yards. Hurts has notched 794 yards on the ground and scored 14 rushing touchdowns this season, the most by any quarterback in the league.

"We know the challenge that we have this week when guys have to go up and be able to make a play," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "They get opportunities when the ball is up, it's an opportunity for us to go up and make the play.