CMC to Face NFL's Stingiest Defense: Oppositional Research 💪

The San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup feels like a playoff matchup that is coming way too early in the season. Maybe that's because this is a historic NFC rivalry we've gotten to see renewed in the month of January in back-to-back seasons. The 49ers were responsible for ending Dallas' postseason runs in 2021 and 2022, handing them losses in the NFC Wild Card Game and in the NFC Divisional Round. So what should you be watching for on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5?

Opponent Breakdown:

The Cowboys are the second of nine playoff teams from the 2022 campaign that the 49ers will face in 2023. Dallas, despite being upset in Week 3 by the Arizona Cardinals, are among the NFL's most highly touted teams early in the season. The team's setback in Week 3 didn't keep them down for long. They bounced back in a big way on Sunday, cruising past the New England Patriots with a 38-3 victory at AT&T Stadium.