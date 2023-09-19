The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

As Levi's® Stadium enters its 10th anniversary, the proud home of the San Francisco 49ers has grown to become one of the toughest places for opponents to play. And while the past decade has seen its share of ups and downs for the 49ers, one constant has remained – the unwavering support of the Faithful.
"Our crowd is one of the best in the league," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said. "Having a packed Levi's® is a big advantage."
Last season, the 49ers were ranked eighth in home field attendance. And with high expectations for the team in the 2023 season, the importance of the Faithful packing out Levi's® Stadium cannot be overstated.
Since 2021, the 49ers record at home stands at an impressive 12-5, showcasing their ability to defend the home field.
"Having support from the Faithful is everything," quarterback Brock Purdy said. "Especially when the game is on the line and we've got to create momentum. Being at home definitely helps with that kind of stuff... I remember my first home game, coming out and seeing everyone just walking around outside the stadium and how alive everything was, the energy, you can just feel it. There's something different about this place."
A home field analytics study revealed that Levi's® Stadium is one of the three most challenging places to play during the past two years:
The importance of a roaring home crowd cannot be underestimated in football. The passion from the fans inspires and energizes the players on the field and rattles the opposition – disrupting their communication and creating an intimidating atmosphere.
"This is a great fan base," wide receiver Danny Gray said. "I know the fans out here in the Bay Area, they love the 49ers and they are loyal. I see why they call it 'Faithful to The Bay.' It's just a great atmosphere every gameday, so having that home field advantage, it just feels like we're untouchable. Every time we come out, we know we're gonna play fast, we're gonna play physical. That's what fans want to see and we're going to give it to them. That's the culture around here, everybody shows up on gameday and shows what they're made of."
