The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

"This is a great fan base," wide receiver Danny Gray said. "I know the fans out here in the Bay Area, they love the 49ers and they are loyal. I see why they call it 'Faithful to The Bay.' It's just a great atmosphere every gameday, so having that home field advantage, it just feels like we're untouchable. Every time we come out, we know we're gonna play fast, we're gonna play physical. That's what fans want to see and we're going to give it to them. That's the culture around here, everybody shows up on gameday and shows what they're made of."