49ers and Cowboys Set for a Postseason Rematch: Oppositional Research 💪

It'll be a battle in the trenches for both teams this Sunday, as the Cowboys pass rush will be looking to get after rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The Dallas defense is tied for the third-most sacks in the league with 54.0 on the year, a 35 percent pressure rate ranked first in the NFL and four players with 6.0-or-more sacks.

Linebacker Micah Parsons stands out on the Cowboys defense as he racked up 13.5 QB takedowns in the regular season. The 49ers offensive line will have to account for him as he lines up on both sides of the field. In the 2021 Wild Card Game between Dallas and San Francisco, the 49ers O-line didn't allow a single sack or QB hit from the Cowboys pass rush and will look to replicate that recipe for success in this year's matchup.

In the Cowboys most recent postseason contest against Tampa Bay, Dallas welcomed back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and middle linebacker Leighton Vander Esch from injuries. Vander Esch led the team with nine tackles and defended two passes. Parsons notched three tackles, 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and two passes defended. The Cowboys defense had one takeaway in the game – safety Jayron Kearse picked off a pass from Tom Brady in the end zone that Dallas capitalized on with a touchdown on the following drive.