Tampa Bay's Brady-Led Offense and Top-10 Defense: Oppositional Research 💪

This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will look to extend their five-game win streak to six, and they'll be up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers will travel across the country to Levi's® Stadium after a short week of preparation, as they are coming off of a 17-16 nail-bitter win over the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

"It's a really tough challenge, preparing for the best quarterback to ever play the game," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said. "It's a challenge that our guys are really looking forward to. It's one that guys won't get much in their careers, to go against the best and to see where you are against the best to do it. It's a really cool challenge for our guys and we're all excited about it."

The Buccaneers offense struggled to find their rhythm in their "MNF" contest against the Saints until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Brady finished the matchup completing 36 of his 54 passing attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, earning him an 84.0 quarterback rating. The Buccaneers boast both rookie and veteran offensive weapons that the 49ers defense will have to contain. Running back Rachaad White leads all rookie running backs in receiving yards and Cade Otton leads all rookie tight ends in receptions so far this season. Running back Leonard Fournette leads Tampa Bay in rushing yards with 551 on the season and wide receiver Mike Evans leads the team in receiving yards with 761. The 49ers secondary will have to keep close coverage on Evans, especially in the red zone, as he ranks second among all active players in touchdown receptions (78) since entering the league in 2014.