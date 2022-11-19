How Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy Decision Affects #SFvsAZ: Oppositional Research 💪

We'll likely need to wait until gameday to know who will start at quarterback for the Cardinals on Monday. However, both Murray and McCoy have found recent success against the 49ers – both quarterbacks have started against San Francisco last season. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is tasked with preparing the 49ers defense for both scenarios. In Arizona's game last week, McCoy recorded 238 passing yards and a touchdown, earning a 96.5 passer rating. If Murray is cleared to play, the 49ers will be up against one of three quarterbacks in the league with 2,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards. One player to look out for on Monday is running back James Conner, who was crucial to Arizona's success against the 49ers in 2021. Last season, Conner notched 210 total yards and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in the team's two contests.

Defensively, the 49ers have held the Chargers and Rams scoreless in the second halves of both games. The unit is entering the "Monday Night Football" contest with the No. 1 overall defense; first among the league against the rush and fourth in total points allowed. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa, Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis each registered a sack in the Week 10 game. Safety Talanoa Hufanga intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert once, giving him his fourth interception of the season. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner each registered a team-high seven tackles.