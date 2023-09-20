What to Expect from Giants vs. 49ers: Oppositional Research 💪

The last time the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants met was exactly three years ago in Week 3 of the 2020 season. As you can imagine, a lot has changed since then, so let's take a look at some of the storylines and matchups to look out for on "Thursday Night Football" in this week's oppositional research.

Opponent Breakdown:

The Giants are the first of nine playoff teams the 49ers will face during the 2023 regular season. In 2022, New York clinched the sixth seed in the NFC after going 9-8 on the year. After defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Game, the Giants advanced to Divisional Round, however, their postseason run ended there with a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.