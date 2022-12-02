A Battle vs. Familiar Faces Highlights #MIAvsSF: Oppositional Research 💪

The Dolphins enter the Week 13 matchup boasting a fast-paced offense led by an MVP-candidate in quarterback Tua Tagovaiola and an elite wide receiver duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tagovaiola ranks first in the NFL in quarterback rating (115.7) and average yards per pass (9.0). His offensive weapons Hill and Waddle have recorded a combined 199.7 yards per game average and 10 touchdowns so far this year. As for the former San Francisco running backs, Wilson Jr. has notched 209 yards on 39 rushing attempts while in Miami and Mostert has racked up 543 yards and three touchdowns on 118 carries this season.

However, in the Dolphins last contest against the Houston Texans, Miami's offensive line allowed 5.0 sacks and six quarterback hits on Tagovaiola and another sack on Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Texans defense brought down Miami's quarterback five times and did not allow a touchdown from the Dolphins after Miami's left tackle Terron Armstead left the game with a Grade 2 pectoral strain. Armstead missed Miami's first practice of the week due to his injury and is not expected to play against the 49ers this week, though the Dolphins have yet to rule him out, calling his injury "game to game."

"They have so much speed that they blow the top off stuff, which gets some people open underneath," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Tua, to me, is the reason that they're leading the league in explosives because he knows how to hit people over the middle. It's rarely deep. It's usually running and hitting these guys on the move and there's some really open space with all that speed and then the quarterback who can drop it over linebackers, who is not worried about safeties and is doing that part of his game as high as anyone I've seen right now."

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers enter the game with the league's best defense, having allowed zero points to opposing teams over the last six quarters. Miami's offensive line will be up against the latest NFC Defensive Player of the Month, Nick Bosa, who came away with 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hits, helping lead the team to a perfect 3-0 record in the month of November. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead is working his way back from foot and ankle injuries as he returned to practice last week and there's a possibility he might play in Week 13. Last season, Armstead notched 52 pressures and his presence could help solidify a run defense that is allowing the fewest yards per run in the NFL (3.32).