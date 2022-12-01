So far this season, Ward has recorded 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, nine passes defended and one interception returned for nine yards. He's helped the 49ers defense become the No. 1 overall total defense. The unit also ranks first in the league for big plays as of Week 13.

"I want to help make this one of the top defenses in the NFL, not just in the NFC or in this division," Ward said when joining San Francisco in free agency. "I want to show everybody that I'm tired of flying under the radar. I'm a big dog and I'm going to show everybody that I'm a big dog this year, that's why they came and got me."