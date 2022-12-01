Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Dec 01, 2022 at 05:30 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, the NFL announced Thursday morning.

The 49ers only had three games this past month, and per PFF, the defensive lineman came away with 10.0 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hits, helping lead the team to a perfect 3-0 record in that span.

Bosa and the 49ers defense are fresh off a 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints which marks the unit's fourth-straight game without allowing a point in the second half. It is also the team's first shutout since Week 7 of the 2019 season when San Francisco blanked the Washington Commanders 9-0.

In the team's Week 12 contest, the defensive lineman took down Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to up his sack count to 11.5 on the year and 36.0 all-time. Bosa is now third on the league's sacks leaderboard behind New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (13.0) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (12.0). He has registered 1.0-or-more sacks in nine of the 10 games he's played in during the 2022 season.

This is Bosa's fourth season with San Francisco after being selected second-overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He won the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award at the conclusion of the 2019 season and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2021).

