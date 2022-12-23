49ers to Face a 'Tough' Commanders Team in Week 16: Oppositional Research 💪

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is set to face his former team, the Washington Commanders, on Saturday. Shanahan spent four seasons with the team as their offensive coordinator from 2010-13 under his father, Mike Shanahan. The Week 16 contest will be the fourth time Shanahan has matched up against Washington since he became head coach of the 49ers in 2017.

The head coach is preparing his unit to go up against a tough Commanders team that's fighting for a spot in the postseason. The Commanders are currently sitting in the seventh, and final, seed in the NFC playoff picture.

"They play good complementary football offense, defense and special teams," offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster said. "This group defensively, you can see they're very sound in what they do schematically... It's a stout group. They bring it every single week and they present a great challenge for us up front on the offensive line."

Washington is coming off of a 28-22 Week 15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and enter the matchup with a No. 4 ranked total defense. In the Commanders last 10 contests, the defense has only allowed 21 points or less, holding teams to an average of 16.4 points per game allowed since Week 6, which ranks third in the NFL.

A large part of Washington's success on defense is credited to their aggressive pass rush. Washington joins the Philadelphia Eagles in being the only two teams that have three-or-more players with 7.0-or-more sacks. Defensive tackle Daron Payne leads Washington in sacks, with 8.5 on the season. Defensive end Montez Sweat has recorded 7.0 sacks so far this season, notching 4.0 in the last five games. According to Next Gen Stats, the Commanders front seven thrives when they generate pressure on the interior. Payne and Jonathan Allen have recorded the most combined quarterback pressures (76) by a defensive tackle duo in the NFL. Washington is also looking to welcome defensive end Chase Young from an ACL injury to make his 2022 season debut against San Francisco in Week 16.

"They're a top five defense. When you have that and you're able to stop the run without always having to play the run, it makes them real tough to go against," Shanahan said. "They don't give up big plays, they make everyone work for everything."

Meanwhile, the 49ers will be looking for their eighth-consecutive victory with quarterback Brock Purdy under center for his third-career start. Purdy has earned 100+ quarterback ratings in each of his starts and will look to replicate that success in Week 16. To do so, he'll have the help of San Francisco's dynamic offensive weapons.