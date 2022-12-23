Jordan Mason, Charvarius Ward Questionable for #WASvsSF; Week 16 Injury Report

A new name popped up on the San Francisco 49ers injury report on Thursday afternoon, bringing the team's total number of questionable players for Saturday up to five. Rookie running back Jordan Mason is dealing with a hamstring issue suffered during Wednesday's practice and did not close out the workout.

"He said it was just feeling too tight, so we took him out of practice," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We were smart with him again today (Thursday)."

Cornerback Charvarius Ward was also listed as questionable heading into Sunday as he continues to make his way through the concussion protocol. He was wearing a blue non-contact jersey during the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday and was a limited participant in practice all week. Per Shanahan, he is in the "last steps" of the protocol, and the team should have more clarity on his status come Friday.

Additionally, cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle), defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. (ankle) and defensive back Tarvarius Moore (illness, knee) all were designated as questionable for the team's matchup versus the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), who was limited for the 49ers last three practices, did not receive an injury designation on Thursday, clearing him for game action.

"He was able to do everything," Shanahan said. "He took it a little easier at the beginning of the week, but still made the throws and got better each day and I know he feels better today than he did yesterday and that should continue up to Saturday."

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) were all ruled out of Saturday's contest. Shanahan expressed earlier in the week he would not be rushing back players with San Francisco's postseason ticket already punched.

There is more good news on the injury front for the 49ers. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), who had his Injured Reserve practice window opened on Tuesday, is expected to be activated in time for Saturday's game.