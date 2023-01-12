Why McCaffrey and Kittle Could be Primed for Big Games vs. Seattle: Oppositional Research 💪

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith enters the postseason on a high after breaking the Seahawks single-season passing record (4,282 yards), leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8) and leading the NFC in passing touchdowns (30). However, Smith struggled in both games against San Francisco this season. Across both matchups, Smith recorded an average of 217.5 passing yards per game, registered a single passing touchdown, was intercepted once and finished with an 87.4 passer rating against the 49ers.

How the Seahawks perform in the run game will be a significant key for Seattle's offense. In the previous two contests, Seattle only rushed for a combined total of 106 yards. However, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has fired up a hot hand as of late, rushing over 100 yards in each of his last three games.

On the flip side, Seattle's passing offense hasn't been as explosive to close out the regular season. The unit has scored under 20 points in three of their last four games, and Smith is coming off of a regular season finale with one touchdown, two interceptions and a 65.7 passer rating. In DK Metcalf's last two games, the wide receiver only notched four receptions on 13 targets for a total of 43 yards.

San Francisco's biggest threat entering the Wild Card contest is likely wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The wideout returned to the field last week after suffering a hand injury against the 49ers in Week 15, and scored the Seahawks single touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. In 2022, Lockett passed the 1,000 yard threshold for the fourth time in his career, recording 84 receptions for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.