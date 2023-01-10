Power Rankings: 49ers Enter the Wild Card Round as the No. 1 Team in the Postseason

"The Niners fell short in their goal of snagging the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but everything else has lined up beautifully for Kyle Shanahan's team, which will take a 10-game winning streak into its Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Seahawks. Brock Purdy has elevated the quarterback game since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo (one of the wildest developments of the 2022 season), while Sunday's win over the Cardinals saw the return of two more electric playmakers: wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell . The Eagles have the bye and home-field advantage, but it's the Niners who profile as the team most likely to come out of the NFC."

"It's hard to put into words how impressive the San Francisco 49ers have been during their 10-game winning streak. They have completely dominated opponents in most games, and somehow got even better offensively when they were forced onto QB3. Mr. Irrelevant has proven to be the exact opposite. He's taken the 49ers passing attack to new heights. Meanwhile, their defense has been the league standard as well. The 49ers 49.9% DVOA since Week 10 is 20% higher than the Chiefs, who are second. It's natural to keep waiting for the Purdy ball to drop, and to see the last pick in the draft come crashing down to earth. But it doesn't seem like that's even in the realm of possibility, given the way he's played."