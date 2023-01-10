Presented by

Stats and Facts From the 49ers 2022 Regular Season

Jan 10, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season 13-4, marking their best regular season record since 2019 (13-3) and the third time since 1998 that the team won 13-or-more games in a single season.
  • The 49ers finished the regular season undefeated in divisional play for the first time since 1997 and for the first time since the NFC West was realigned in 2002.
  • The 49ers have won 10-consecutive games, marking the team's longest win streak since 1997 (11 games - Weeks 2-13; Week 6 Bye).
  • San Francisco finished the regular season 8-1 at Levi's® Stadium, marking its best regular season record at home since 1998 (8-0).

Offensive Highlights

  • The 49ers offense has registered 30-or-more points in eight games this season, including five of the last six games.
  • The team's eight games with 30-or-more points is tied for the fourth most in franchise history since at least 1970 and marks the first time since 2019 they accomplished the feat.
  • San Francisco's 38 points against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 marked the third-consecutive game with 37-or-more points, which matches the longest streak by the team since at least 1970.

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers held their opponents to 277 points on the season, the fewest in the NFL and by a 49ers team since 2013 (272 points).
  • San Francisco held its opponents to under 300 points in a season for the sixth time since 2000 and for the first time since 2013.
  • The 49ers have held their opponents to 77.7 rushing yards per game this season, the third fewest allowed by a 49ers team since 1970.
  • The 49ers defense held Arizona to 61 rushing yards. It was the team's 11th game this season allowing 70-or-fewer rushing yards, which matches the most registered by an NFL defense since at least 1970 (2010 Pittsburgh Steelers and 2000 Baltimore Ravens – 11 games).

