Shanahan Shares Injury Updates from #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers emerged from their 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 2 seed in the conference, with a 10-game win streak intact and a nearly clean bill of health. However, there really isn't much time to celebrate the Week 18 win with the first round of the playoffs quickly approaching.

The 49ers are set to face the Seattle Seahawks, a fellow NFC West team, on Saturday afternoon as part of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend. The contest will be the very first of the league's postseason slate and will be the third meeting between these two teams in 2022.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck) was the only player that landed on the injury report following San Francisco's regular season finale. He was ruled out in-game on Sunday afternoon, and on Monday morning, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the linebacker suffered a neck sprain and will be day-to-day this week.

Additionally, the head coach offered updates on offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back), who were both sidelined for the final game of the regular season. Shanahan hopes to have both players back at practice this week. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) has been cleared to return after participating in a couple workouts (in a limited capacity) last week. Givens has not played since Week 14 when he suffered an MCL sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The only other player in question for this week is cornerback Ambry Thomas. He is still working through knee irritation and his status for the Wild Card round is still up in the air.

The head coach was also happy to report the returns of wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell were successful ones with both of his offensive playmakers heading into the week without setbacks.