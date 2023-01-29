Quarterback Brock Purdy Suffers Elbow Injury in NFC Championship Game

The 49ers starting quarterback suffered an elbow injury after being sacked on the final play of San Francisco's first offensive series. Brock Purdy was hit during a pass attempt that resulted in a fumble, and the rookie did not return for the rest of the first half. Prior to his injury, San Francisco's QB1 completed two-of-two passes for 19 yards.

Purdy was listed as questionable to return, however, he reentered the game early in the third quarter. Sunday was the quarterback's ninth appearance for the 49ers and his eighth start since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13. Josh Johnson stepped in at the quarterback position before exiting the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter.