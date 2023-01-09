49ers Set to Take on the Seattle Seahawks for Wild Card Weekend

With the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 victory over the Arizona Cardinals , the 49ers have clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and the full NFC picture has finally taken shape at the close of "Sunday Night Football." With their seeding, the team has earned home-field advantage and will return to Levi's® Stadium for the first round of the postseason.

"I felt really good about our team when we won the division about a month ago, and I feel better about them now," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We've gotten better since that point and we'll be ready to go. We'll see if it's Saturday or Sunday, but we're excited for this week... We're really excited for the playoffs."