Four Downs: Bold Predictions for NFC Championship vs. Eagles

2nd Down: How Can the 49ers Level Up in the NFC Championship Game?

@LindseyLares: Starting out hot

I'm going to echo what Kittle said in his media availability on Thursday for this answer. The biggest adjustment he's hoping to see from his team in this next game is a hotter start out of the gate. Especially against a team like the Eagles that matches up really well with the 49ers, you don't want to be playing catch up. Setting the tone early with a score is going to go a long way when playing a talented team in hostile territory. In last weekend's game versus the Cowboys, the 49ers were not able to put up points until late in the first quarter during their third offensive series. Kittle said he would like to see San Francisco's offense be more effective on the opening drive, and that's one way to level up in this upcoming matchup.

@JesusZarate87: Protecting the pocket

I think the 49ers can level up in the NFC Championship if they are able to give Purdy more time in the pocket. Against Dallas, he was under constant pressure. The Eagles will not make that challenge any easier but the offensive line has the talent to step it up. They will really need to play at their highest level because Philadelphia led the league during the regular season with 70 sacks. They can really be a nightmare pressuring the quarterback.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Forcing turnovers