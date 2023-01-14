Four Downs: How Can the 49ers Level Up in the Postseason?

1st Down: Biggest Takeaway from the Regular Season?

This 2022 edition of the San Francisco 49ers is incredibly resilient. Typically, when a team's starting quarterback goes down due to injury, it takes the organization at least a second to regroup and move forward, and that has not been the case with the 49ers both times their starting quarterback suffered a significant injury. San Francisco, instead, has upped their production in the final stretch of the regular season, scoring 30-or-more points in five of their last six games. It's a similar story with running backs and cornerbacks in 2022 with injuries to Emmanuel Moseley, Jason Verrett and Elijah Mitchell. This team has depth and willingness to win, and it's been fun to watch players get an opportunity and step in during their team's time of need.

@JesusZarate87: Quarterback depth

The 49ers were able to win 13 games and get the No. 2 seed in the NFC with three different starting quarterbacks. They also won the NFC West and finished 6-0 in their division. Losing two starting quarterbacks due to injury is very difficult for any team to go though, but rookie QB Brock Purdy has stepped in seamlessly. Purdy has shown great talent and that has helped keep the team's hopes alive.

@BriMcDonaldTV: A dominant defense