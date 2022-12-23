Four Downs: 49ers Rookies are Primed for a Big Game vs. Washington

1st Down: What are the 49ers Biggest Areas of Improvements?

It's no secret that the 49ers defense has been performing at an elite level, especially during this seven-game win streak—they wouldn't be the NFL's top ranked defense if that wasn't the case. However, DeMeco Ryans and his crew have collectively said they'd like to take it to the next level for the home stretch of the season and the playoffs. The defense is currently allowing an average of just 15.0 points per game (No. 1 in the NFL), and the unit would like to see that number dip moving forward. It's not exactly an area that needs improvement, but players like Fred Warner , Nick Bosa and others have been pretty vocal about getting the number down as much as they can.

The 49ers have been playing so well that they have clinched a playoff spot with three games left in the regular season. However, this is a good moment to try to fix some stuff that will make them even stronger when the playoffs arrive. On the offensive line, they have been doing a good job for the most part, but playing with their third string quarterback, it is extremely important to almost be perfect to avoid any injury to Brock Purdy. Last week he was dealing with oblique and rib issues as a result of taking some big hits, so you want to keep your quarterback as safe as possible to be ready for the playoffs. Also in Purdy's case, this is a valuable time to keep learning from whatever mistakes he notices he made in his previous games. He's shown that he is a good quarterback and he will only get better with playing time.